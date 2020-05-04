Menu
2017 Kia Rio

LX+

2017 Kia Rio

LX+

Elmwood Car Sales Ltd.

13323 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5A 1C3

780-478-3231

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 66,560KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4954362
  • Stock #: O191
  • VIN: KNADM4A32H6099657
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

This Kia won't be on the lot long! It just arrived on our lot this past week! Kia infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: adjustable headrests in all seating positions, heated seats, and cruise control. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and an efficient 4 cylinder engine. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Elmwood Car Sales Ltd.

Elmwood Car Sales Ltd.

13323 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5A 1C3

