Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Sportage

120,638 KM

Details Description Features

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Sportage

2017 Kia Sportage

EX, Htd Seats, BU Cam, Power Seat

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Sportage

EX, Htd Seats, BU Cam, Power Seat

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1696285887
  2. 1696285887
  3. 1696285887
  4. 1696285887
  5. 1696285888
  6. 1696285888
  7. 1696285888
  8. 1696285888
  9. 1696285888
  10. 1696285888
  11. 1696285887
  12. 1696285887
  13. 1696285888
  14. 1696285886
  15. 1696285886
  16. 1696285885
  17. 1696285887
  18. 1696285887
  19. 1696285886
  20. 1696285887
  21. 1696285886
  22. 1696285886
  23. 1696285886
  24. 1696285886
  25. 1696285886
  26. 1696285886
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
120,638KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10497411
  • Stock #: 23-0185
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC8H7200301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-0185
  • Mileage 120,638 KM

Vehicle Description

New Brakes front and back, New exhaust flex pipe.  NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS, NO PACKAGES, NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED, SAVE THOUSANDS SHOPPING WITH US.

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle.  

 

Warranty Included 

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Family owned and operated for 30 years

 

20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. 14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

2019 Ford Transit Co...
 133,818 KM
$25,888 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Sonata ...
 145,118 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 257,498 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory