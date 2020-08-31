2017 Land Rover Discovery

+ taxes & licensing
17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5
This 2017 Discovery Sport has the following Key Features: Heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Steering wheel controls, 18 inch wheels, Spare tire, Land Rover rubber floor mats, 12V & 5V plugs in the back, Panoramic sun roof, Sun glasses holder, Cruise control, Navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, Eco stop/start, selectable drive modes, Original owner’s manual.
The Discovery Spot is a compact SUV capable for any activity, from mountain trips to running around the city you can select a drive mode that will be capable for any terrain! Fold down the rear seats to fit larger packages or have them up and be able to seat 5 passengers. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine this vehicle still has plenty of highway passing power while still maintaining great gas mileage.
This 2017 Discovery Sport is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, which gives you an extra year of factory comprehensive warranty coverage, 160,000km of warranty to enjoy, and special certified financing rates!
Text 587-800-4384 for immediate response.
We will take your vehicle in on trade, any vehicle, newer, older, all makes, models and conditions. We will even take your motorcycle or RV.
A few reasons that set us apart as an exclusive luxury experience: valet service, Jaguar/Land Rover branded service loaners, and free pickup truck loaner availability.
Proudly serving Edmonton and area along with the rest of Alberta and Western Canada for many years counting and many more to come.
