2017 Land Rover Discovery

48,109 KM

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

855-996-2960

2017 Land Rover Discovery

2017 Land Rover Discovery

Sport SOLD WITH EXTENDED WARRANTY!

2017 Land Rover Discovery

Sport SOLD WITH EXTENDED WARRANTY!

Location

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

855-996-2960

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

48,109KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5788917
  • Stock #: PN883
  • VIN: SALCP2BG1HH659208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour N/A
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,109 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Discovery Sport has the following Key Features: Heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Steering wheel controls, 18 inch wheels, Spare tire, Land Rover rubber floor mats, 12V & 5V plugs in the back, Panoramic sun roof, Sun glasses holder, Cruise control, Navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, Eco stop/start, selectable drive modes, Original owner’s manual.

The Discovery Spot is a compact SUV capable for any activity, from mountain trips to running around the city you can select a drive mode that will be capable for any terrain! Fold down the rear seats to fit larger packages or have them up and be able to seat 5 passengers. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine this vehicle still has plenty of highway passing power while still maintaining great gas mileage.

This 2017 Discovery Sport is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, which gives you an extra year of factory comprehensive warranty coverage, 160,000km of warranty to enjoy, and special certified financing rates!

Text 587-800-4384 for immediate response.

We will take your vehicle in on trade, any vehicle, newer, older, all makes, models and conditions. We will even take your motorcycle or RV.

A few reasons that set us apart as an exclusive luxury experience: valet service, Jaguar/Land Rover branded service loaners, and free pickup truck loaner availability.

Proudly serving Edmonton and area along with the rest of Alberta and Western Canada for many years counting and many more to come.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
WiFi Hotspot
Hands-Free Liftgate
9-Speed A/T
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

