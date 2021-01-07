2017 Land Rover Discovery

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Tires - Front All-Terrain Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Knee Air Bag A/T Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling Gasoline Fuel WiFi Hotspot Hands-Free Liftgate 9-Speed A/T Smart Device Integration Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

