2017 Land Rover Evoque

+ taxes & licensing
855-996-2960
17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5
855-996-2960
+ taxes & licensing
This 2017 Range Rover Evoque HSE Dynamic has the following features: Rare Convertible Top, Black 20 Inch Wheels, Exterior Black Package, Fuji White Paint, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Autonomous Braking, Back Up Camera, 360 Degree Parking Sensors, Heated Windshield, Surround Cameras, Meridian Premium Sound System, LED Headlights, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Head Up Display, Park Assist, CD Player, AM/FM Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity, All Terrain Response and Keyless Entry and Exit.
This Evoque has no accidents, a one owner history and includes both factory keys. The HSE Dynamic model includes cosmetic adjustments from the standard model such as Satin Black 20 inch wheels, Dynamic Black Package and painted front/rear bumper parts. The convertible model is incredibly rare but also practical in use as the driving capability remains unaltered.
Text 587-800-4384 for immediate response.
We will take your vehicle in on trade, any vehicle, newer, older, all makes, models and conditions. We will even take your motorcycle or RV.
A few reasons that set us apart as an exclusive luxury experience: valet service, Jaguar/Land Rover branded service loaners, and free pickup truck loaner availability.
Proudly serving Edmonton and area along with the rest of Alberta and Western Canada for many years counting and many more to come.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5