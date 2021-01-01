Menu
2017 Land Rover Evoque

15,004 KM

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

855-996-2960

2017 Land Rover Evoque

2017 Land Rover Evoque

DYNAMIC CONVERTIBLE - NO ACCIDENTS!

2017 Land Rover Evoque

DYNAMIC CONVERTIBLE - NO ACCIDENTS!

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

855-996-2960

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

15,004KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6367808
  Stock #: PN969
  VIN: SALVD5BG4HH248890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour N/A
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 15,004 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Range Rover Evoque HSE Dynamic has the following features: Rare Convertible Top, Black 20 Inch Wheels, Exterior Black Package, Fuji White Paint, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Autonomous Braking, Back Up Camera, 360 Degree Parking Sensors, Heated Windshield, Surround Cameras, Meridian Premium Sound System, LED Headlights, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Head Up Display, Park Assist, CD Player, AM/FM Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity, All Terrain Response and Keyless Entry and Exit.

This Evoque has no accidents, a one owner history and includes both factory keys. The HSE Dynamic model includes cosmetic adjustments from the standard model such as Satin Black 20 inch wheels, Dynamic Black Package and painted front/rear bumper parts. The convertible model is incredibly rare but also practical in use as the driving capability remains unaltered.

Text 587-800-4384 for immediate response.

We will take your vehicle in on trade, any vehicle, newer, older, all makes, models and conditions. We will even take your motorcycle or RV.

A few reasons that set us apart as an exclusive luxury experience: valet service, Jaguar/Land Rover branded service loaners, and free pickup truck loaner availability.

Proudly serving Edmonton and area along with the rest of Alberta and Western Canada for many years counting and many more to come.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Seat-Massage
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Parking
Lane Keeping Assist
9-Speed A/T
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

