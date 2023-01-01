2017 Land Rover Range Rover

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 8 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10212624

10212624 Stock #: L238756B

L238756B VIN: SALGS2FE7HA370450

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # L238756B

Mileage 88,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel HEAD-UP DISPLAY Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Tires: 22" Suspension Air Suspension Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Powertrain Supercharged 8 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Park Assist Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors STANDARD PAINT Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Hard Disk Drive Media Storage A/T Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection FUJI WHITE Headlights-Auto-Leveling Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Hands-Free Liftgate Vision Assist Pack Soft Door Close Smoker's Pack Black Design Pack Tow Pack Indus Silver Contrast Roof Narvik Black Contrast Roof Generic Sun/Moonroof Drive Pack Advanced Tow Assist Drive Pro Pack 360 Park Distance Control Front & Rear Seat Climate Comfort Pack NARVIK BLACK EBONY MORZINE HEADLINING YULONG WHITE INDUS SILVER LOIRE BLUE MONTALCINO RED SANTORINI BLACK METALLIC CORRIS GREY FIRENZE RED METALLIC GRAND BLACK VENEER SILICON SILVER PREMIUM METALLIC SCOTIA GREY METALLIC Shadow Walnut Veneer AINTREE GREEN METALLIC ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (ACC) Requires Subscription FARALLON BLACK PREMIUM METALLIC CARPATHIAN GREY PREMIUM METALLIC KAIKOURA STONE METALLIC ARUBA PREMIUM METALLIC HEATED WOOD & LEATHER STEERING WHEEL Oxford Leather Seat Trim - Style 15 Climate Front Bucket Seats Front collision mitigation WHEELS: 21" 10 SPOKE STYLE 101 EBONY/EBONY/EBONY/CIRRUS ALMOND/ESPR/ALM/IVORY EBONY/EBONY/IVORY/IVORY EBONY/EBONY/IVORY/EBONY IVORY/ESPR/IVORY/IVORY IVORY/EBONY/IVORY/IVORY IVORY/EBONY/IVORY/EBONY ESPRESSO/ESPR/ALM/IVORY ESPRESSO/ESPR/IVORY/IVORY CIRRUS/EB/CIRRUS/CIRRUS CIRRUS/EBONY/CIRRUS/EBONY EBONY/EBONY/CIRRUS/CIRRUS EBONY/EBONY/CIRRUS/EBONY EBONY/EBONY/EBONY/EBONY SPECIAL EFFECT METALLIC PAINTS - GLOSS SPECIAL EFFECT METALLIC PAINTS - SATIN MATTE WAITOMO GREY PREMIUM METALLIC WHEELS: 21" 9 SPOKE STYLE 901 GLOSS BLACK FINISH WHEELS: 22" 5 SPLIT SPOKE STYLE 504 WHEELS: 22" 6 SPOKE STYLE 601 DIAMOND TURNED WHEELS: 22" 7 SPLIT-SPOKE STYLE 707 GLOSS BLACK PERFORATED OXFORD LEATHER SEAT TRIM ULTRA METALLIC PAINTS - GLOSS NON HEATED WINDSCREEN ULTRA METALLIC PAINTS - SATIN MATTE RADIO: MERIDIAN DIGITAL SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM LOADSPACE RAILS & LOCKABLE CROSS BEAM CAMARGUE RED METALLIC BOREALIS BLACK ULTRA METALLIC BOSPHORUS GREY ULTRA METALLIC SPECTRAL BRITISH RACING GREEN CHROMAFLAIR METALLIC LIGURIAN BLACK ULTRA METALLIC MESCALITO BLACK ULTRA METALLIC BALMORAL BLUE ULTRA METALLIC BRITISH RACING GREEN ULTRA METALLIC FLUX GREY ULTRA METALLIC SCAFELL GREY ULTRA METALLIC WINDWARD GREY ULTRA METALLIC MADAGASCAR ORANGE ULTRA METALLIC RUFFINA RED ULTRA METALLIC VERBIER SILVER ULTRA METALLIC RIO GOLD ULTRA METALLIC SPECTRAL BLUE CHROMAFLAIR METALLIC SPECTRAL RACING RED CHROMAFLAIR METALLIC MERIBEL WHITE PEARLESCENT METALLIC VALLIORE WHITE PEARLESCENT METALLIC

