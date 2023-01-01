Menu
2017 Land Rover Range Rover

88,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

855-996-2960

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

855-996-2960

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

88,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10212624
  Stock #: L238756B
  VIN: SALGS2FE7HA370450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L238756B
  • Mileage 88,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Land Rover Range Rover SC V8 4WD short wheel base is the definition of luxury, it is in fantastic condition with no accidents and is loaded with a wide array of premium features including: Heated/ cooled front seats, digital display, backup camera/ parking sensors, 360 cameras, air suspension, drive mode selector, navigation, Meridian Premium audio/ subwoofer, Apple Carplay, Android Auto and much, much more!This Range Rover Autobiography is powered by Land Rovers 5.0L supercharged V8 engine, producing 510 hp. There is an 8-speed automatic transmission that can be switched to manual mode with the paddle shifters to create an effortless sporty experience. This vehicle combines both luxury with all terrain capability, so regardless of the season whether it is a road trip or daily commuting this vehicle will never disappoint.Call/Text (587) 800-4384 for Immediate Response!We will take your vehicle in on trade, any vehicle, newer, older, all makes, models and conditions. We will even take your motorcycle or RV.A few reasons that set us apart as an exclusive luxury experience: valet service, Jaguar/Land Rover branded service loaners, and free pickup truck loaner availability.Proudly serving Edmonton and area along with the rest of Alberta and Western Canada for many years counting and many more to come.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Tires: 22"

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Powertrain

Supercharged
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Park Assist
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
FUJI WHITE
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Hands-Free Liftgate
Vision Assist Pack
Soft Door Close
Smoker's Pack
Black Design Pack
Tow Pack
Indus Silver Contrast Roof
Narvik Black Contrast Roof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Drive Pack
Advanced Tow Assist
Drive Pro Pack
360 Park Distance Control
Front & Rear Seat Climate Comfort Pack
NARVIK BLACK
EBONY MORZINE HEADLINING
YULONG WHITE
INDUS SILVER
LOIRE BLUE
MONTALCINO RED
SANTORINI BLACK METALLIC
CORRIS GREY
FIRENZE RED METALLIC
GRAND BLACK VENEER
SILICON SILVER PREMIUM METALLIC
SCOTIA GREY METALLIC
Shadow Walnut Veneer
AINTREE GREEN METALLIC
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (ACC)
Requires Subscription
FARALLON BLACK PREMIUM METALLIC
CARPATHIAN GREY PREMIUM METALLIC
KAIKOURA STONE METALLIC
ARUBA PREMIUM METALLIC
HEATED WOOD & LEATHER STEERING WHEEL
Oxford Leather Seat Trim - Style 15
Climate Front Bucket Seats
Front collision mitigation
WHEELS: 21" 10 SPOKE STYLE 101
EBONY/EBONY/EBONY/CIRRUS
ALMOND/ESPR/ALM/IVORY
EBONY/EBONY/IVORY/IVORY
EBONY/EBONY/IVORY/EBONY
IVORY/ESPR/IVORY/IVORY
IVORY/EBONY/IVORY/IVORY
IVORY/EBONY/IVORY/EBONY
ESPRESSO/ESPR/ALM/IVORY
ESPRESSO/ESPR/IVORY/IVORY
CIRRUS/EB/CIRRUS/CIRRUS
CIRRUS/EBONY/CIRRUS/EBONY
EBONY/EBONY/CIRRUS/CIRRUS
EBONY/EBONY/CIRRUS/EBONY
EBONY/EBONY/EBONY/EBONY
SPECIAL EFFECT METALLIC PAINTS - GLOSS
SPECIAL EFFECT METALLIC PAINTS - SATIN MATTE
WAITOMO GREY PREMIUM METALLIC
WHEELS: 21" 9 SPOKE STYLE 901 GLOSS BLACK FINISH
WHEELS: 22" 5 SPLIT SPOKE STYLE 504
WHEELS: 22" 6 SPOKE STYLE 601 DIAMOND TURNED
WHEELS: 22" 7 SPLIT-SPOKE STYLE 707 GLOSS BLACK
PERFORATED OXFORD LEATHER SEAT TRIM
ULTRA METALLIC PAINTS - GLOSS
NON HEATED WINDSCREEN
ULTRA METALLIC PAINTS - SATIN MATTE
RADIO: MERIDIAN DIGITAL SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM
LOADSPACE RAILS & LOCKABLE CROSS BEAM
CAMARGUE RED METALLIC
BOREALIS BLACK ULTRA METALLIC
BOSPHORUS GREY ULTRA METALLIC
SPECTRAL BRITISH RACING GREEN CHROMAFLAIR METALLIC
LIGURIAN BLACK ULTRA METALLIC
MESCALITO BLACK ULTRA METALLIC
BALMORAL BLUE ULTRA METALLIC
BRITISH RACING GREEN ULTRA METALLIC
FLUX GREY ULTRA METALLIC
SCAFELL GREY ULTRA METALLIC
WINDWARD GREY ULTRA METALLIC
MADAGASCAR ORANGE ULTRA METALLIC
RUFFINA RED ULTRA METALLIC
VERBIER SILVER ULTRA METALLIC
RIO GOLD ULTRA METALLIC
SPECTRAL BLUE CHROMAFLAIR METALLIC
SPECTRAL RACING RED CHROMAFLAIR METALLIC
MERIBEL WHITE PEARLESCENT METALLIC
VALLIORE WHITE PEARLESCENT METALLIC

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

