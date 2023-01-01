$CALL+ tax & licensing
855-996-2960
2017 Land Rover Range Rover
Location
Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton
17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5
$CALL
- Stock #: L238756B
- VIN: SALGS2FE7HA370450
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Land Rover Range Rover SC V8 4WD short wheel base is the definition of luxury, it is in fantastic condition with no accidents and is loaded with a wide array of premium features including: Heated/ cooled front seats, digital display, backup camera/ parking sensors, 360 cameras, air suspension, drive mode selector, navigation, Meridian Premium audio/ subwoofer, Apple Carplay, Android Auto and much, much more!This Range Rover Autobiography is powered by Land Rovers 5.0L supercharged V8 engine, producing 510 hp. There is an 8-speed automatic transmission that can be switched to manual mode with the paddle shifters to create an effortless sporty experience. This vehicle combines both luxury with all terrain capability, so regardless of the season whether it is a road trip or daily commuting this vehicle will never disappoint.Call/Text (587) 800-4384 for Immediate Response!We will take your vehicle in on trade, any vehicle, newer, older, all makes, models and conditions. We will even take your motorcycle or RV.A few reasons that set us apart as an exclusive luxury experience: valet service, Jaguar/Land Rover branded service loaners, and free pickup truck loaner availability.Proudly serving Edmonton and area along with the rest of Alberta and Western Canada for many years counting and many more to come.
