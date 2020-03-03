2017 Lexus NX 200t

11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1
Fully loaded with navigation, heated seats, heated steering wheel, sunroof, heads up display, parking sensors, radar cruise control, and much more! Accident-free, locally owned, one owner! Comprehensive warranty until November of 2020 or 80,000 KMs and powertrain warranty until November of 2022 or 110,000 KMs. Financing Available O.A.C. Email/Call to schedule a test drive today! We are happy to supply you with a FREE CAR-PROOF report. All of our vehicles go through a vigorous inspection by our highly trained Lexus technicians and are reconditioned followed by a professional detailing. Lexus of Edmonton has won the Pursuit of Excellence for guest service 12 years in a row. We invite you to come discover why Lexus of Edmonton is number one for guest service and satisfaction in Canada. Check out our Google reviews 4.9 Star rating on over 1,400 reviews. Lexus of Edmonton is Proud to be a full disclosure Dealership. What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST. Come feel the difference! AMVIC Licensed Dealer
