2017 Lexus NX 200t

+ taxes & licensing
780-851-8858
11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1
780-851-8858
+ taxes & licensing
For a first-class car-shopping experience, turn to Lexus of Edmonton. Our Lexus dealership in Edmonton, AB, carries more inventory than any other Lexus dealership in Western Canada, meaning you will have plenty of options when you shop with us. We are a customer-first dealership and are happy to assist you with purchasing either a new, used or Certified Pre-Owned Lexus vehicle. Lexus of Edmonton offers exceptional Lease options, along with flexible Financing. Take advantage of our various VIP amenities which include the Lexus Sol Spa, Valet Service, Complimentary Breakfast, Complimentary Car Wash, Paint, and Rock Chip Repair, and more. Conveniently located at 11204 170 Street Edmonton, AB | T5S 2X1 | 780.466.8300
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1