$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lexus of Edmonton

780-851-8858

2017 Lexus RC 350

2017 Lexus RC 350

2017 Lexus RC 350

Location

Lexus of Edmonton

11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1

780-851-8858

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 22,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5024721
  • Stock #: L17613A
  • VIN: JTHSE5BC2H5007592
Exterior Colour
Red[Infrared]
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

F Sport Series 2 *17 Speaker Mark Levinson Premium Audio System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Intuitive Parking Assist, Pre Collision System, and more.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • ABS Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Garage door opener
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • KEYLESS REMOTE
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Front Floor Mats
  • Rear Floor Mats
  • Mirror Memory
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
Windows
  • MOONROOF
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • Parking Sensors
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Driver Lumbar
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • USB port
  • PADDLE SHIFTER
  • Cooled Driver Seat
  • Cooled Passenger Seat
  • MP3 COMPATIBLE
  • Electronic Climate Control
  • Pass through rear seat
  • Electrochromic Rear View Mirror
  • Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
  • Rear Spoiler -OEM
  • Driver Front Airbag
  • Passenger Front Airbag
  • Driver Heated Seat
  • Passenger Heated Seat
  • Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
  • Navigation System -OEM
  • Driver Side Curtain Airbag
  • Passenger Side Curtain Airbag
  • Passenger Seat Lumbar
  • Driver Side Impact Airbag
  • Alarm Fob -OEM
  • Power Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Passenger Side Impact Airbag
  • Hands Free Communication
  • Jack
  • Auxiliary Power Outlet
  • Owner Manual
  • Rear Seat Side Impact Airbags
  • Power Telescopic Steering
  • Remote Engine Start -Aftermarket
  • Blind spot information system
  • Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
  • Gasoline
  • OEM Wheels
  • Led Headlights
  • NuLuxe Upholstery
  • Push-Start Ignition
  • Cross Traffic Monitor System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lexus of Edmonton

Lexus of Edmonton

11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1

780-851-8858

