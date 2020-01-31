Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Lexus RX 350

RX 350

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lexus RX 350

RX 350

Location

Lexus of Edmonton

11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1

780-851-8858

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 4659066
  3. 4659066
  4. 4659066
  5. 4659066
  6. 4659066
  7. 4659066
  8. 4659066
  9. 4659066
  10. 4659066
  11. 4659066
  12. 4659066
  13. 4659066
  14. 4659066
  15. 4659066
  16. 4659066
  17. 4659066
  18. 4659066
  19. 4659066
  20. 4659066
  21. 4659066
  22. 4659066
  23. 4659066
  24. 4659066
  25. 4659066
  26. 4659066
  27. 4659066
  28. 4659066
  29. 4659066
  30. 4659066
  31. 4659066
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,436KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4659066
  • Stock #: L17062A
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCA3HC055890
Exterior Colour
Silver[Atomic Silver]
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • ABS Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
  • POWER LIFT GATE
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Garage door opener
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • KEYLESS REMOTE
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Front Floor Mats
  • Rear Floor Mats
  • Mirror Memory
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • REAR HEATED SEATS
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Mud Flaps
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
  • woodgrain trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • Parking Sensors
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Wheel Locks
  • Driver Lumbar
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Cooled Driver Seat
  • Cooled Passenger Seat
  • MP3 COMPATIBLE
  • Electronic Climate Control
  • Pass through rear seat
  • Electrochromic Rear View Mirror
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
  • Driver Front Airbag
  • Passenger Front Airbag
  • Driver Heated Seat
  • Passenger Heated Seat
  • Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
  • Navigation System -OEM
  • Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof -OEM
  • Driver Side Curtain Airbag
  • Passenger Side Curtain Airbag
  • Passenger Seat Lumbar
  • Driver Side Impact Airbag
  • Alarm Fob -OEM
  • Center Seat Armrest
  • Power Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Passenger Side Impact Airbag
  • Hands Free Communication
  • Jack
  • Not Equipped for Third Row Seat
  • Auxiliary Power Outlet
  • Owner Manual
  • Tinted Windows -Aftermarket
  • Rear Seat Side Impact Airbags
  • Power Telescopic Steering
  • Cargo Cover -Interior
  • Remote Engine Start -Aftermarket
  • Lane departure warning system
  • Blind spot information system
  • Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
  • Gasoline
  • Led Headlights
  • Push-Start Ignition
  • Cross Traffic Monitor System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lexus of Edmonton

2012 Volkswagen Toua...
 119,000 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2015 Lexus RX 350 Sp...
 88,500 KM
$32,500 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus NX 200t N...
 46,500 KM
$32,500 + tax & lic
Lexus of Edmonton

Lexus of Edmonton

11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

780-851-XXXX

(click to show)

780-851-8858

Alternate Numbers
1-866-936-8300

Send A Message