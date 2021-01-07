Menu
2017 Lexus RX 350

56,400 KM

Details Description Features

$42,900

+ tax & licensing
$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lexus of Edmonton

780-851-8858

2017 Lexus RX 350

2017 Lexus RX 350

F Sport SERIES 2

2017 Lexus RX 350

F Sport SERIES 2

Location

Lexus of Edmonton

11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1

780-851-8858

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

56,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6528342
  Stock #: L18446A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian
  • Interior Colour Rioja Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,400 KM

Vehicle Description

For a first-class car-shopping experience, turn to Lexus of Edmonton. Our Lexus dealership in Edmonton, AB, carries more inventory than any other Lexus dealership in Western Canada, meaning you will have plenty of options when you shop with us. We are a customer-first dealership and are happy to assist you with purchasing either a new, used or Certified Pre-Owned Lexus vehicle. Lexus of Edmonton offers exceptional Lease options, along with flexible Financing. Take advantage of our various VIP amenities which include the Lexus Sol Spa, Valet Service, Complimentary Breakfast, Complimentary Car Wash, Paint, and Rock Chip Repair, and more. Conveniently located at 11204 170 Street Edmonton, AB | T5S 2X1 | 780.466.8300

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
RX 350 F SPORT SERIES 2 -inc: Cornering Lamp F SPORT Shift Knob SPORT S+ Mode Intelligent Clearance Sonar rear cross traffic brake F SPORT Leather Steering Wheel F SPORT Badging Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/HDD Navigation voice activation remote tou...

Lexus of Edmonton

Lexus of Edmonton

11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1

