Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

22,497 KM

Details Description Features

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Go Nissan North

855-996-2962

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300/4-MATIC/SMART KEY/COLISSION PREVENTION/POWER SEAT/PRE OWNED BENZ DEALER

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300/4-MATIC/SMART KEY/COLISSION PREVENTION/POWER SEAT/PRE OWNED BENZ DEALER

Location

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2962

  1. 7002260
  2. 7002260
  3. 7002260
  4. 7002260
  5. 7002260
  6. 7002260
  7. 7002260
  8. 7002260
  9. 7002260
  10. 7002260
  11. 7002260
  12. 7002260
  13. 7002260
  14. 7002260
  15. 7002260
  16. 7002260
  17. 7002260
  18. 7002260
  19. 7002260
  20. 7002260
  21. 7002260
  22. 7002260
  23. 7002260
  24. 7002260
  25. 7002260
  26. 7002260
  27. 7002260
  28. 7002260
  29. 7002260
  30. 7002260
  31. 7002260
  32. 7002260
  33. 7002260
  34. 7002260
  35. 7002260
  36. 7002260
  37. 7002260
  38. 7002260
  39. 7002260
  40. 7002260
Contact Seller

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

22,497KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7002260
  • Stock #: PW7137
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB2HU187137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,497 KM

Vehicle Description

At Go Nissan North, we are happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!

See the Go Nissan advantage, come into Go Nissan North today! 

Visit us at 14755 137 Ave, Edmonton, Alberta T5L 2L5 or contact us at 780-733-8980 for more information.

AMVIC Licensed dealer 

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Nissan North reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

 

*on approved credit, see dealer for details

*Vehicle pricing may include Nissan loyalty or grad rebate, for eligible customers only

*Dealership may install select additional equipment on certain vehicles, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Air Suspension
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
7-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Automatic Parking
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Nissan North

2018 Kia Optima LX/A...
 64,551 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2016 BMW X5 XDRIVE/M...
 71,994 KM
$35,900 + tax & lic
2015 Audi Q3 TECHNIK...
 110,595 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Go Nissan North

Go Nissan North

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2962

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory