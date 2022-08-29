Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

57,281 KM

Details Features

$33,998

+ tax & licensing
$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

Go Honda

855-996-2949

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Location

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

855-996-2949

Sale

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

57,281KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9011320
  Stock #: PC8670
  VIN: 55SWF4KB8HU215491

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 57,281 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Air Suspension
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
7-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Tires: 225/50R17 All-Season
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
Wheels: 17" Twin 5-Spoke

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Go Honda

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

855-996-2949

