2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Listing ID: 9011320

9011320 Stock #: PC8670

PC8670 VIN: 55SWF4KB8HU215491

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 57,281 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Suspension Air Suspension Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Dual Moonroof Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Heads-Up Display Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag A/T Premium Synthetic Seats Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel 7-Speed A/T Led Headlights Automatic Parking Generic Sun/Moonroof Rear Collision Mitigation Requires Subscription Tires: 225/50R17 All-Season Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring Cruise Control Steering Assist Aerial View Display System Wheels: 17" Twin 5-Spoke

