2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

71,308 KM

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Infiniti South Edmonton

844-242-5791

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Infiniti South Edmonton

2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

844-242-5791

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

71,308KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9680848
  • Stock #: PK19698
  • VIN: WDDWJ6EB4HF519698

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PK19698
  • Mileage 71,308 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2017 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG comes well equipped with 10-way power adjustable driver and front passenger seats, 3 memorized driver and front passenger seat settings, multi-level heated front seats, satellite radio, auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control, 2 subwoofers, hands free entry and ignition, rear view camera, dual zone climate control, navigation, sunroof and more!Power delivery is handled by a 3.0L V6 engine paired with a 9-speed shiftable automatic transmission producing 362 hp @ 5550 rpm and 384 lb-ft of torque @ 2000 rpm. The C43 seats 5 passengers on soft leather.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
9-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Wheels: 18" AMG 5-Spoke Alloy w/Black Inlay
Driver Monitoring
TIRES: 18" ALL SEASON RUN FLAT

Infiniti South Edmonton

Infiniti South Edmonton

2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

