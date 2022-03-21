$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
Location
Go Mazda
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9
- Listing ID: 8722595
- Stock #: PT8362
- VIN: WDDSJ4GB2HN441668
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,464 KM
Vehicle Description
Turn heads in this phenomenal 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 that looks incredible in Selenite Grey! It's powered by a Turbocharged 2.0 Litre 4 Cylinder engine that produces 208 horsepower while paired with a smooth-shifting 7-Speed Automatic transmission. Sensual curves are enhanced by the exterior features including black wheels, blue brake calibers, LED lights and dual sport exhaust.Inside our CLA 250, find an upscale cabin that has driver memory seat settings, settle into white leather front heated seats, grip the multifunction leather-wrapped steering wheel with 12 buttons and look over to see navigation! It also has direct start/eco start/stop function, keyless ignition, automatic climate control, black headliner, and a smartphone integration package (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto).Our Mercedes-Benz gives you peace of mind with an assortment of safety features including a backup camera, blind-spot assist, collision warning with active braking, stability/traction control, 4-Wheel anti-locking braking system, dusk sensing headlights, a multitude of airbags and more! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We look forward to showing you why Go Mazda is the best place for all your automotive needs.Go Mazda is an AMVIC licensed dealer.
Vehicle Features
