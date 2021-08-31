2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

$41,900 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 9 0 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7644736

7644736 Stock #: PT10727

PT10727 VIN: WDC0G6EB2HF223426

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 80,901 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Running Boards/Side Steps Mechanical All Wheel Drive Suspension Air Suspension Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Dual Moonroof Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Navigation System Heads-Up Display Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag A/T Premium Synthetic Seats Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Gasoline Fuel Led Headlights Hands-Free Liftgate Automatic Parking Lane Keeping Assist 9-Speed A/T Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.