2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

80,901 KM

Details Features

$41,900

+ tax & licensing
$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

Norden Volkswagen

855-996-2963

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

AMG GLC 43

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

AMG GLC 43

Location

Norden Volkswagen

14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2963

$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

80,901KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7644736
  • Stock #: PT10727
  • VIN: WDC0G6EB2HF223426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,901 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps
All Wheel Drive
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Lane Keeping Assist
9-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

