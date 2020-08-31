Menu
2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

27,758 KM

$23,907

+ tax & licensing
$23,907

+ taxes & licensing

Ericksen Infiniti

855-996-2955

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

CLUBMAN 4ALL/AWD

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

CLUBMAN 4ALL/AWD

Location

Ericksen Infiniti

17616 111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0A2

855-996-2955

$23,907

+ taxes & licensing

27,758KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5776833
  Stock #: PW7868
  VIN: WMWLU1C55H2F27868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,758 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

ABS brakes, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror, Automatic Climate Control, Comfort Access, Electric Seats w/Driver Memory, Essentials Package, Front Fog Lights, Front Sport Seats, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Loaded Package, Low tire pressure warning, MINI Connected XL, MINI Head-Up Display, Navigation System, On-Board Navigation, Panorama Sunroof, Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo Audio System w/RDS, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Fog Lights, Rear Park Distance Control, Rear-View Camera, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Pre-Wire, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Visibility Package, Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Loop Spoke Silver Alloy, Wired Navigation Package, Wired Package, Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth & USB.

 

 

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman Volcanic Orange 1.5L I-3 AWD CLUBMAN 4ALL/AWD

 

 

For immediate response please call or text 587-800-4277.

 

We will take your vehicle in on trade, any vehicle, newer, older, all makes, models and conditions. We will even take your motorcycle or RV. Searching for that perfect INFINITI sedan, coupe, or SUV can be difficult – especially if you're looking for a specific colour combination or trim package. That's where Ericksen INFINITI's Out of Town Buyer's program comes into play! If you've finally found that perfect INFINITI in our New Vehicle Inventory (or perhaps a vehicle from another luxury manufacturer in our Used Vehicle Inventory) but are not located in Edmonton, then our dealership will be more than happy to make arrangements for you! We'll pay for one night's accommodations at any of our local hotels so you can rest and relax before or after purchasing your perfect luxury vehicle from our friendly team here at Ericksen INFINITI. WHERE WE ARE For potential buyers located elsewhere in Canada, the Edmonton International Airport serves all major airline including Air Canada, Delta, United Airlines, WestJet, and many others. Our dealership is located at 17616 – 111th Ave, visit our Contact Us page for exact directions!

 

Certification Program Details: FREE SERVICE LOANERS Drive one of our loaner vehicles (for free!) while your car is in the shop. 140-POINT INSPECTION Every pre-owned vehicle receives a full mechanical and visual inspection performed by a Factory Certified Technician. 30-DAY EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE If something isn't right with your new vehicle- and we can't make it right- we will swap you into a comparable vehicle at no extra charge.

 

Reviews:

  * On all factors of fun-to-driveness, uniqueness, and cheeky attitude, the Mini Cooper seemed to have impressed owners. These folks typically rave about great mileage, instant recognition, amusing performance, and potent power, especially on higher-output models. The appearance and build quality of the cabin are also, generally, highly rated. Many owners also enjoy the availability of all-wheel drive (AWD) for added traction in inclement weather. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
M/T
3 Cylinder Engine
HD Radio
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
8-Speed A/T
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Ericksen Infiniti

Ericksen Infiniti

17616 111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0A2

