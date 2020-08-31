+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!
ABS brakes, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror, Automatic Climate Control, Comfort Access, Electric Seats w/Driver Memory, Essentials Package, Front Fog Lights, Front Sport Seats, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Loaded Package, Low tire pressure warning, MINI Connected XL, MINI Head-Up Display, Navigation System, On-Board Navigation, Panorama Sunroof, Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo Audio System w/RDS, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Fog Lights, Rear Park Distance Control, Rear-View Camera, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Pre-Wire, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Visibility Package, Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Loop Spoke Silver Alloy, Wired Navigation Package, Wired Package, Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth & USB.
2017 MINI Cooper Clubman Volcanic Orange 1.5L I-3 AWD CLUBMAN 4ALL/AWD
* On all factors of fun-to-driveness, uniqueness, and cheeky attitude, the Mini Cooper seemed to have impressed owners. These folks typically rave about great mileage, instant recognition, amusing performance, and potent power, especially on higher-output models. The appearance and build quality of the cabin are also, generally, highly rated. Many owners also enjoy the availability of all-wheel drive (AWD) for added traction in inclement weather. Source: autoTRADER.ca
