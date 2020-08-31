2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

+ taxes & licensing
Our 2017MitsubishiLancerSE Anniversary Edition in a Black pearl comes well equipped with push start, steering wheel controls, cruise control, bluetooth handsfree connectivity, A/C, rear view camera, sunroof and more!
Power delivery is handled by a 2.0L I4 producing 148hp @6000 rpm and 167 ft-lb @4100 rpm of torque. Delivering power to 2 wheels is a CVT transmission. The Lancer can seat up to 5 comfortably on cloth seats.
Visit INFINITI SOUTH EDMONTON at our brand new state of the art facility! We are located at 2110 103A street right off of Calgary Trail next to Gateway Toyota.
