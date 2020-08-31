Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

49,580 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Infiniti South Edmonton

844-242-5791

Contact Seller
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE Anniversary Edition, ACCIDENT FREE, LOW KMS, PUSH START, SUNROOF, REAR VIEW CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE Anniversary Edition, ACCIDENT FREE, LOW KMS, PUSH START, SUNROOF, REAR VIEW CAMERA

Location

Infiniti South Edmonton

1275-101 Street, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

844-242-5791

  1. 5731377
  2. 5731377
  3. 5731377
  4. 5731377
  5. 5731377
  6. 5731377
  7. 5731377
  8. 5731377
  9. 5731377
  10. 5731377
  11. 5731377
  12. 5731377
  13. 5731377
  14. 5731377
  15. 5731377
  16. 5731377
  17. 5731377
  18. 5731377
  19. 5731377
  20. 5731377
  21. 5731377
  22. 5731377
  23. 5731377
  24. 5731377
  25. 5731377
Contact Seller

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

49,580KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5731377
  • Stock #: PW4686
  • VIN: JA32U2FU6HU607090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW4686
  • Mileage 49,580 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2017MitsubishiLancerSE Anniversary Edition in a Black pearl comes well equipped with push start, steering wheel controls, cruise control, bluetooth handsfree connectivity, A/C, rear view camera, sunroof and more!

 

Power delivery is handled by a 2.0L I4 producing 148hp @6000 rpm and 167 ft-lb @4100 rpm of torque. Delivering power to 2 wheels is a CVT transmission. The Lancer can seat up to 5 comfortably on cloth seats.

 

Contact our sales team anytime to schedule a test drive or for more information at 780-395-3575. 

 

Visit INFINITI SOUTH EDMONTON at our brand new state of the art facility! We are located at 2110 103A street right off of Calgary Trail next to Gateway Toyota. We have Fixed Commission Sales Staff, No Extra Fees, GO Card Customer Rewards, Free Service Loaners, 24/7 Customer Service, and much more to offer.

 

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Infiniti South Edmonton reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

 

*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Infiniti South Edmonton

2018 Lexus IS IS 300...
 34,228 KM
$34,900 + tax & lic
2016 Infiniti QX60 A...
 118,214 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2017 Audi S3 2.0T Te...
 31,209 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Infiniti South Edmonton

Infiniti South Edmonton

Infiniti South Edmonton

1275-101 Street, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

Call Dealer

844-242-XXXX

(click to show)

844-242-5791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory