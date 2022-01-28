Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Murano

79,832 KM

Details Description Features

$34,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,997

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Murano

2017 Nissan Murano

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Murano

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

  1. 8258370
  2. 8258370
  3. 8258370
  4. 8258370
  5. 8258370
  6. 8258370
  7. 8258370
  8. 8258370
  9. 8258370
  10. 8258370
  11. 8258370
  12. 8258370
  13. 8258370
  14. 8258370
  15. 8258370
  16. 8258370
  17. 8258370
  18. 8258370
  19. 8258370
  20. 8258370
  21. 8258370
  22. 8258370
  23. 8258370
  24. 8258370
  25. 8258370
  26. 8258370
  27. 8258370
  28. 8258370
  29. 8258370
  30. 8258370
  31. 8258370
  32. 8258370
Contact Seller

$34,997

+ taxes & licensing

79,832KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8258370
  • Stock #: PJ97479
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH6HN197479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PJ97479
  • Mileage 79,832 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375 Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Cloth Seat Trim
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
V6 Cylinder Engine
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Package AA00
BLACK
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
Generic Sun/Moonroof
CAYENNE RED METALLIC
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kentwood Ford

2019 Chevrolet Impala
 57,232 KM
$35,997 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Murano
 79,832 KM
$34,997 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Explorer
 50,000 KM
$49,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3024

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory