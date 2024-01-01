Menu
At Go Nissan North, we are happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada! Visit us at 14755 137 Ave, Edmonton, Alberta T5L 2L5 or contact us at 780-733-8980 for more information. AMVIC Licensed Business

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

99,718 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

Location

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2962

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

99,718KM
Used
VIN 5N1DR2MM3HC631539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,718 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Leather Seating Surfaces

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Bumper Protector

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
CARGO PACKAGE
Roof Rail Crossbars
PEARL WHITE
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Package AA10 w/No Options
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Charcoal
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
MIDNIGHT EDITION
GUN METALLIC
MAGNETIC BLACK METALLIC
CAYENNE RED METALLIC
CASPIAN BLUE METALLIC
Requires Subscription
PACKAGE AA00 W/NO OPTIONS (DISCONTINUED)
Radio: Bose Premium Audio System w/o Rear DVD
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
ALMOND/BLACK
WHEELS: 20" BLACK

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Go Nissan North

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-XXXX

855-996-2962

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Nissan North

855-996-2962

2017 Nissan Pathfinder