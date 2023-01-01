2017 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $19,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 5 , 7 7 7 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10354410

10354410 Stock #: 23-0171

23-0171 VIN: 5N1AT2MV4HC741688

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 175,777 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Departure Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Tire Pressure Monitor Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.