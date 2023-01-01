Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

175,777 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

SL platinum AWD Leather Pano Lane assist Remote+ +

Location

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

175,777KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10354410
  • Stock #: 23-0171
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV4HC741688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,777 KM

Vehicle Description

NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS, NO PACKAGES, NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED, SAVE THOUSANDS SHOPPING WITH US.

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle.  

 

Warranty Included 

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Family owned and operated for 30 years

 

20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. 14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

