$24,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
780-453-3325
2017 Nissan Rogue
AWD SV PANO NAV Heated Seats & Steering Bu Cam
Location
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4
780-453-3325
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10504890
- Stock #: 23-0216
- VIN: 5N1AT2MVXHC755384
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,897 KM
Vehicle Description
NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS, NO PACKAGES, NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED, SAVE THOUSANDS BY SHOPPING WITH US.
Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle
14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta
Warranty Included / Financing Available
Easy low interest rate financing available
Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment
Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. Doing buisness the right way.
20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com
Real Google Reviews from real customers
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.