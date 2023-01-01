Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

89,939 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

855-996-3031

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

855-996-3031

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

89,939KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9968447
  • Stock #: PW6223
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV8HC766223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW6223
  • Mileage 89,939 KM

Vehicle Description

PW6223The 2017 Nissan Rogue S in grey, with VIN 5N1AT2MV8HC766223, is a reliable and practical SUV that offers a comfortable and efficient driving experience. With its versatile design and advanced features, this vehicle is well-suited for daily commuting and family outings.Under the hood, the Rogue S is equipped with a fuel-efficient engine that delivers a balance of power and efficiency. It offers smooth acceleration and responsive handling, making it a great choice for both city driving and highway cruising.Inside the cabin, you'll find a spacious and well-appointed interior with comfortable seating and modern technology features. The infotainment system includes a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and available features like navigation and a rearview camera, ensuring convenience and entertainment during your journeys.The Rogue S also prioritizes safety, with features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning. These advanced safety technologies help keep you and your passengers protected on the road.With its practical design, comfortable interior, and advanced features, the 2017 Nissan Rogue S in grey is a reliable and versatile SUV that offers a smooth and efficient driving experience for your daily transportation needs.This vehicle has been registered in the province ofOntarioinCanadawithNormalbranding.At Southtown Chrysler also known as Go Dodge, were happy to help! We've proudly served Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more for the past 23 years as an AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Our location allows all our guests to have the best test drive experiences with easy access to highways, city driving, rural areas and shopping centers, all at one intersection.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Cargo Cover
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cloth Seat Trim

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Package AA00 w/No Options
BLACK
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
GUN METALLIC
GLACIER WHITE
CHROME REAR BUMPER PROTECTOR
MAGNETIC BLACK METALLIC
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

855-996-3031

