2017 Nissan Rogue
Location
Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler
4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7
- Listing ID: 9968447
- Stock #: PW6223
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV8HC766223
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,939 KM
Vehicle Description
PW6223The 2017 Nissan Rogue S in grey, with VIN 5N1AT2MV8HC766223, is a reliable and practical SUV that offers a comfortable and efficient driving experience. With its versatile design and advanced features, this vehicle is well-suited for daily commuting and family outings.Under the hood, the Rogue S is equipped with a fuel-efficient engine that delivers a balance of power and efficiency. It offers smooth acceleration and responsive handling, making it a great choice for both city driving and highway cruising.Inside the cabin, you'll find a spacious and well-appointed interior with comfortable seating and modern technology features. The infotainment system includes a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and available features like navigation and a rearview camera, ensuring convenience and entertainment during your journeys.The Rogue S also prioritizes safety, with features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning. These advanced safety technologies help keep you and your passengers protected on the road.With its practical design, comfortable interior, and advanced features, the 2017 Nissan Rogue S in grey is a reliable and versatile SUV that offers a smooth and efficient driving experience for your daily transportation needs.This vehicle has been registered in the province ofOntarioinCanadawithNormalbranding.At Southtown Chrysler also known as Go Dodge, were happy to help! We've proudly served Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more for the past 23 years as an AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Our location allows all our guests to have the best test drive experiences with easy access to highways, city driving, rural areas and shopping centers, all at one intersection.
