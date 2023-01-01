Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Sentra

94,341 KM

Details Description Features

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Sentra

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV heated Seats Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV heated Seats Bluetooth

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1673478484
  2. 1673478463
  3. 1673478454
  4. 1673478485
  5. 1673478483
  6. 1673478478
  7. 1673478491
  8. 1673478490
  9. 1673478479
  10. 1673478486
  11. 1673478493
  12. 1673478495
  13. 1673478495
  14. 1673478495
  15. 1673478496
  16. 1673478493
  17. 1673478484
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

94,341KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9472764
  • Stock #: 23-0004
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP2HL680732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,341 KM

Vehicle Description

NO FEE'S, NO ETCHINGS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle

 

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta

 

Warranty Included / Financing Available

 

Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay additional costs

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. Doing buisness the right way. 

 

20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

2017 Nissan Sentra S...
 94,341 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic
2016 Acura ILX Premi...
 125,507 KM
$21,500 + tax & lic
2017 MINI Cooper Lea...
 99,357 KM
$19,888 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory