Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Versa Note

136,360 KM

Details Description Features

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Versa Note

2017 Nissan Versa Note

SV Auto Heated Seats Back up Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Versa Note

SV Auto Heated Seats Back up Camera

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1666221989
  2. 1666222040
  3. 1666221989
  4. 1666221988
  5. 1666221988
  6. 1666222026
  7. 1666222039
  8. 1666221979
  9. 1666221987
  10. 1666222034
  11. 1666222038
  12. 1666222038
  13. 1666222038
  14. 1666222039
  15. 1666222036
  16. 1666222052
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

136,360KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9186988
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CPXHL377066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,360 KM

Vehicle Description

NO FEE'S, NO ETCHINGS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle

 

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta

 

Warranty Included / Financing Available

 

Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay additional costs

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. Doing buisness the right way. 

 

20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

2017 Nissan Versa No...
 136,360 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Sonata ...
 79,423 KM
$21,888 + tax & lic
2019 Sportscoach Oth...
 0 KM
$24,500 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory