2017 Polaris RZR 900 EPS

<p>The <strong>2017 Polaris RZR 900 S</strong> is a compact and agile sport side-by-side, engineered to deliver thrilling performance on a variety of off-road terrains. Powered by a <strong>875cc ProStar engine</strong> producing <strong>75 horsepower</strong>, the RZR 900 S offers quick acceleration and responsive power, making it ideal for trail riding and tackling challenging landscapes. It features an <strong>automatic on-demand 2WD/4WD system</strong>, which provides reliable traction and control, allowing riders to navigate tight corners and rough paths with confidence. With a top speed of around 60 mph, it’s built for those looking for a mix of speed and agility in a trail-friendly size.</p><p>The RZR 900 S is equipped with <strong>dual A-arm front and rear suspension</strong> with 12.25 inches of front travel and 13.2 inches of rear travel, delivering a smooth ride over uneven surfaces and absorbing shocks with ease. Its <strong>11 inches of ground clearance</strong> allows it to handle obstacles, rocky paths, and rugged trails. This model includes <strong>26-inch GBC Dirt Commander tires</strong> on 12-inch cast aluminum wheels, providing a strong grip and durability on a variety of surfaces. Inside, the RZR 900 S features bolstered bucket seats and a tilt-adjustable steering wheel for added comfort and control. With its balance of power, maneuverability, and suspension, the 2017 Polaris RZR 900 S is a great option for off-road enthusiasts seeking an adventurous, trail-ready side-by-side.</p>

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

