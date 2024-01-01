$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Polaris RZR 900 EPS
S $98 B/W
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Polaris RZR 900 S is a compact and agile sport side-by-side, engineered to deliver thrilling performance on a variety of off-road terrains. Powered by a 875cc ProStar engine producing 75 horsepower, the RZR 900 S offers quick acceleration and responsive power, making it ideal for trail riding and tackling challenging landscapes. It features an automatic on-demand 2WD/4WD system, which provides reliable traction and control, allowing riders to navigate tight corners and rough paths with confidence. With a top speed of around 60 mph, it’s built for those looking for a mix of speed and agility in a trail-friendly size.
The RZR 900 S is equipped with dual A-arm front and rear suspension with 12.25 inches of front travel and 13.2 inches of rear travel, delivering a smooth ride over uneven surfaces and absorbing shocks with ease. Its 11 inches of ground clearance allows it to handle obstacles, rocky paths, and rugged trails. This model includes 26-inch GBC Dirt Commander tires on 12-inch cast aluminum wheels, providing a strong grip and durability on a variety of surfaces. Inside, the RZR 900 S features bolstered bucket seats and a tilt-adjustable steering wheel for added comfort and control. With its balance of power, maneuverability, and suspension, the 2017 Polaris RZR 900 S is a great option for off-road enthusiasts seeking an adventurous, trail-ready side-by-side.
Western Drives
780-474-6259