17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5
Certified Pre-owned | 2-Year Ext. Warranty | Local, 1 Owner, No Accidents | TURBO @ 540HP | Heated & Cooled Seats | Heated Wheel | NAV | BOSE Surround Sound | Lane Change Assist | SportDesign Mirrors | Keyless | Power Steering Plus | Video Available
About this CPO 911 Turbo Cabriolet:
We are very pleased to offer this local, one-owner Certified Pre-owned 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet, finished in Jet Black metallic exterior with Black leather interior.
This 911 has no damage records indicated by CarProof and comes with a thorough inspection report available for viewing. Our Porsche Certified Technicians have gone through the entire vehicle in their 111-point inspection and reconditioning process to ensure all servicing is up-to-date and vehicle quality exceeds requirements for certification. As a Certified Pre-owned Porsche, the new owner will enjoy peace of mind with the inclusion of a 2-year Extended Warranty with no restriction on the kilometre amount, taking effect from date of purchase. This extension offers the most comprehensive coverage in the industry!
Features for this vehicle are extensive, including: heated & cooled seats, heated multi-function steering wheel, Porsche Crests embossed on headrests, navigation, BOSE surround sound, Bluetooth phone preparation, Lane Change Assist (blind-spot monitors), SportDesign mirrors, Porsche Entry & Drive (keyless system), Power Steering Plus, luggage net in passenger footwell, and much more!
Competitive Financing and Leasing options available. Ask us how we can make this Porsche yours today!
