2017 Porsche 911

6,943 KM

Details Description Features

$159,995

+ tax & licensing
Porsche Centre Edmonton

855-996-2963

2017 Porsche 911

2017 Porsche 911

Turbo Cabriolet | CPO | Ext. Warranty

2017 Porsche 911

Turbo Cabriolet | CPO | Ext. Warranty

Porsche Centre Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

6,943KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5899551
  Stock #: PC5374
  VIN: WP0CD2A95HS178383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC5374
  • Mileage 6,943 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified Pre-owned | 2-Year Ext. Warranty | Local, 1 Owner, No Accidents | TURBO @ 540HP | Heated & Cooled Seats | Heated Wheel | NAV | BOSE Surround Sound | Lane Change Assist | SportDesign Mirrors | Keyless | Power Steering Plus | Video Available

 

Call/Text Joshua, Mike or Ethan @ (587) 802-3194 for IMMEDIATE Response or your previous Porsche Centre Edmonton Sales Executive

 

About this CPO 911 Turbo Cabriolet:

We are very pleased to offer this local, one-owner Certified Pre-owned 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet, finished in Jet Black metallic exterior with Black leather interior.

This 911 has no damage records indicated by CarProof and comes with a thorough inspection report available for viewing. Our Porsche Certified Technicians have gone through the entire vehicle in their 111-point inspection and reconditioning process to ensure all servicing is up-to-date and vehicle quality exceeds requirements for certification. As a Certified Pre-owned Porsche, the new owner will enjoy peace of mind with the inclusion of a 2-year Extended Warranty with no restriction on the kilometre amount, taking effect from date of purchase. This extension offers the most comprehensive coverage in the industry!

Features for this vehicle are extensive, including: heated & cooled seats, heated multi-function steering wheel, Porsche Crests embossed on headrests, navigation, BOSE surround sound, Bluetooth phone preparation, Lane Change Assist (blind-spot monitors), SportDesign mirrors, Porsche Entry & Drive (keyless system), Power Steering Plus, luggage net in passenger footwell, and much more!

Competitive Financing and Leasing options available. Ask us how we can make this Porsche yours today!

 

Option List:

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Flat 6 Cylinder Engine
HD Radio
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
7-Speed A/T
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Porsche Centre Edmonton

Porsche Centre Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

