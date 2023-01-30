Certified Pre-owned | Ext. Warranty to 2023 | GTS | AWD | Premium Plus | Sport Exhaust | Sport Chrono | Air Suspension w/ PASM | 360 Cameras | Navigation | Rear Sunshades | Video Available

Call/Text Joshua @ (587) 802-3194 for IMMEDIATE Response or your previous Porsche Centre Edmonton Sales Executive

About this CPO Macan GTS:

We are very pleased to offer this Certified Pre-owned 2017 Porsche Macan GTS, finished in Carmine Red special exterior with two-tone leather & Alcantara interior in Black.

This Macan GTS has no damage records indicated by CarProof and comes with a thorough inspection report available for viewing. Our Porsche Certified Technicians have gone through the entire vehicle in their 111-point inspection and reconditioning process to ensure all servicing is up-to-date and vehicle quality exceeds requirements for certification. As a Certified Pre-owned Porsche, the new owner will enjoy peace of mind with the inclusion of a 2-year Extended Warranty with no restriction on the kilometre amount, taking effect once the 4-year (or 80,000kms) Factory Warranty expires. Coverage runs until January 30th, 2023*

Features for this vehicle are extensive, including: Premium Plus Package (highest available upgrade for luxury/convenience features), heated 8-way power front Sport Seats, heated rear seats, heated multi-function steering wheel, navigation, panoramic roof, 360-degree surround view cameras, sunshades, roof rails, Piano Black interior trim, Sport Exhaust, Sport Chrono w/ launch control, air suspension w/ Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) adaptive dampening, Power Steering Plus, 20” RS Spyder wheels in Black, and much more!

Competitive Financing and Leasing options available. Ask us how we can make this Porsche yours today!

Option List: