Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Porsche Macan

GTS | CPO | Ext. Warranty | Premium Plus | 360 Cameras | Sport Exhaust | Sport Chrono

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Porsche Macan

GTS | CPO | Ext. Warranty | Premium Plus | 360 Cameras | Sport Exhaust | Sport Chrono

Location

Porsche Centre Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

855-996-2963

  1. 4464450
  2. 4464450
  3. 4464450
  4. 4464450
  5. 4464450
  6. 4464450
  7. 4464450
  8. 4464450
  9. 4464450
  10. 4464450
  11. 4464450
  12. 4464450
  13. 4464450
  14. 4464450
  15. 4464450
  16. 4464450
  17. 4464450
  18. 4464450
  19. 4464450
  20. 4464450
  21. 4464450
  22. 4464450
  23. 4464450
  24. 4464450
  25. 4464450
  26. 4464450
  27. 4464450
  28. 4464450
  29. 4464450
Contact Seller

$65,880

+ taxes & licensing

  • 23,658KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4464450
  • Stock #: PA5027
  • VIN: WP1AG2A5XHLB53354
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified Pre-owned | Ext. Warranty to 2023 | GTS | AWD | Premium Plus | Sport Exhaust | Sport Chrono | Air Suspension w/ PASM | 360 Cameras | Navigation | Rear Sunshades | Video Available

 

Call/Text Joshua @ (587) 802-3194 for IMMEDIATE Response or your previous Porsche Centre Edmonton Sales Executive

 

About this CPO Macan GTS:

We are very pleased to offer this Certified Pre-owned 2017 Porsche Macan GTS, finished in Carmine Red special exterior with two-tone leather & Alcantara interior in Black.

This Macan GTS has no damage records indicated by CarProof and comes with a thorough inspection report available for viewing. Our Porsche Certified Technicians have gone through the entire vehicle in their 111-point inspection and reconditioning process to ensure all servicing is up-to-date and vehicle quality exceeds requirements for certification. As a Certified Pre-owned Porsche, the new owner will enjoy peace of mind with the inclusion of a 2-year Extended Warranty with no restriction on the kilometre amount, taking effect once the 4-year (or 80,000kms) Factory Warranty expires. Coverage runs until January 30th, 2023*

Features for this vehicle are extensive, including: Premium Plus Package (highest available upgrade for luxury/convenience features), heated 8-way power front Sport Seats, heated rear seats, heated multi-function steering wheel, navigation, panoramic roof, 360-degree surround view cameras, sunshades, roof rails, Piano Black interior trim, Sport Exhaust, Sport Chrono w/ launch control, air suspension w/ Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) adaptive dampening, Power Steering Plus, 20” RS Spyder wheels in Black, and much more!

Competitive Financing and Leasing options available. Ask us how we can make this Porsche yours today!

 

Option List:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Edmonton

2016 Porsche Macan S
 79,543 KM
$46,995 + tax & lic
2017 Porsche Macan G...
 23,658 KM
$65,880 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 51,899 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
Porsche Centre Edmonton

Porsche Centre Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2963

Send A Message