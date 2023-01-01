Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

82,397 KM

Details Description Features

$29,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Express

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Express

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1674946766
  2. 1674946765
  3. 1674946766
  4. 1674946764
  5. 1674946767
  6. 1674946765
  7. 1674946767
  8. 1674946767
  9. 1674946765
  10. 1674946767
  11. 1674946767
  12. 1674946767
  13. 1674946767
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

82,397KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9560131
  • Stock #: 22-0241
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT5HG774501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,397 KM

Vehicle Description

NO FEE'S, NO ETCHINGS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle

 

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta

 

Warranty Included / Financing Available

 

Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay additional costs

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. Doing buisness the right way. 

 

20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

2017 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 82,397 KM
$29,500 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sorento AWD...
 175,428 KM
$19,888 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 2-Series 23...
 41,729 KM
$35,500 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory