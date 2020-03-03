5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9
Turn heads in this phenomenal 2017 Subaru Impreza Convenience offered in incredible Crystal White Pearl! It's powered by a Turbocharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder engine that produces 152 horsepower while paired with a CVT transmission. Sporty sleek lines are enhanced with alloy wheels and halogen headlights.
Open the door to our Impreza to find a world of comfort and convenience with premium cloth seats, a tilt/telescopic steering wheel with mounted audio/cruise controls, an AM/FM stereo that's XM ready, Bluetooth hands-free phone capability, and an impressive 6 speaker sound system!
Our Subaru gives you peace of mind with a variety of safety features that include a back-up camera, daytime running lights, 4-Wheel anti-braking system, stability/traction control, a multitude of airbags and more! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We look forward to showing you why Go Mazda is the best place for all your automotive needs. Please note that we have no silly Administration fees so all you pay is GST on top of our special pricing.
Go Mazda is an AMVIC licensed dealer.
