Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Subaru Impreza

CONVENIENCE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru Impreza

CONVENIENCE

Location

Weber Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

855-996-2968

  1. 4747950
  2. 4747950
  3. 4747950
  4. 4747950
  5. 4747950
  6. 4747950
  7. 4747950
  8. 4747950
  9. 4747950
  10. 4747950
  11. 4747950
  12. 4747950
  13. 4747950
  14. 4747950
  15. 4747950
  16. 4747950
  17. 4747950
  18. 4747950
  19. 4747950
  20. 4747950
  21. 4747950
  22. 4747950
  23. 4747950
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 57,708KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4747950
  • Stock #: PI0032
  • VIN: 4S3GKAA60H3623355
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Turn heads in this phenomenal 2017 Subaru Impreza Convenience offered in incredible Crystal White Pearl! It's powered by a Turbocharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder engine that produces 152 horsepower while paired with a CVT transmission. Sporty sleek lines are enhanced with alloy wheels and halogen headlights. 

 

Open the door to our Impreza to find a world of comfort and convenience with premium cloth seats, a tilt/telescopic steering wheel with mounted audio/cruise controls, an AM/FM stereo that's XM ready, Bluetooth hands-free phone capability, and an impressive 6 speaker sound system!  

 

Our Subaru gives you peace of mind with a variety of safety features that include a back-up camera, daytime running lights, 4-Wheel anti-braking system, stability/traction control, a multitude of airbags and more! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We look forward to showing you why Go Mazda is the best place for all your automotive needs. Please note that we have no silly Administration fees so all you pay is GST on top of our special pricing. 

 

Go Mazda is an AMVIC licensed dealer.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • CVT Transmission
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Weber Mazda

2018 Mazda CX-5 GT -...
 17,700 KM
$31,922 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Genesis...
 85,285 KM
$19,922 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Genesis...
 77,786 KM
$22,922 + tax & lic
Weber Mazda

Weber Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2968

Send A Message