2017 Subaru Outback

107,459 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Go Nissan North

855-996-2962

2.5i Touring w/Tech Pkg / Used Subaru Dealership

Location

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

107,459KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7014782
  • Stock #: PW6068
  • VIN: 4S4BSCTC5H3396068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW6068
  • Mileage 107,459 KM

Vehicle Description

At Go Nissan North, we are happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!

See the Go Nissan advantage, come into Go Nissan North today! 

Visit us at 14755 137 Ave, Edmonton, Alberta T5L 2L5 or contact us at 780-733-8980 for more information.

AMVIC Licensed dealer 

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Nissan North reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

 

*on approved credit, see dealer for details

*Vehicle pricing may include Nissan loyalty or grad rebate, for eligible customers only

*Dealership may install select additional equipment on certain vehicles, see dealer for details

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
A/T
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Go Nissan North

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2962

