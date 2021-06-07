2017 Subaru WRX

$37,900 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7212569

Stock #: PW2918

PW2918 VIN: JF1VA2Y69H9812918

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PW2918

Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer 4 Cylinder Engine Locking/Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag M/T Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed M/T Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Smart Device Integration Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

