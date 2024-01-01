$30,711+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Highlander
Go Mazda
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9
780-436-9970
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,628 KM
Climb inside our fabulous 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE shown off in Midnight Black Metallic! It's powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 engine that produces 295 horsepower while paired with a 8-Speed Automatic transmission. It's absolutely ravishing with alloy wheels, LED headlights, roof rails, and rear spoiler.Inside our XLE open the door tofind a world of comfort and convenience with navigation, beige leather seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio/cruise controls, heated front seats, and a power sunroof! It also has tri-zone climate control, an AM/FM radio that's XM ready,USB/AUX ports for mobile devices, an impressive 6 speaker sound system, and a power liftgate.Space is abundant for both cargo and passengers with 60/40 split fold-down rear seats and plenty of room for 8.Our Toyota will give you peace of mind with its wide variety of safety features including a backup camera, a blind-spot monitoring system, dusk sensing headlights, stability/traction control, an immense amount of airbags and more!Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We look forward to showing you why Go Mazda is the best place for all your automotive needs.Go Mazda is an AMVIC licensed business.Please note: this vehicle was previously s in the United States, the state of Florida and Tennessee.
