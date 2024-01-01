Menu
Climb inside our fabulous 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE shown off in Midnight Black Metallic! Its powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 engine that produces 295 horsepower while paired with a 8-Speed Automatic transmission. Its absolutely ravishing with alloy wheels, LED headlights, roof rails, and rear spoiler.Inside our XLE open the door tofind a world of comfort and convenience with navigation, beige leather seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio/cruise controls, heated front seats, and a power sunroof! It also has tri-zone climate control, an AM/FM radio thats XM ready,USB/AUX ports for mobile devices, an impressive 6 speaker sound system, and a power liftgate.Space is abundant for both cargo and passengers with 60/40 split fold-down rear seats and plenty of room for 8.Our Toyota will give you peace of mind with its wide variety of safety features including a backup camera, a blind-spot monitoring system, dusk sensing headlights, stability/traction control, an immense amount of airbags and more!

126,628 KM

Location

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

Used
126,628KM
VIN 5TDJZRFH2HS402509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,628 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

