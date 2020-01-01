Menu
2017 Toyota Sienna

LE

2017 Toyota Sienna

LE

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

780-474-3022

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 189,200KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4446510
  • Stock #: 182963
  • VIN: 5TDJZ3DC1HS182963
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

**CARS TRUCKS SUV 4X4 VAN AWD EDMONTON FINANCING AVAILABLE EASY FINANCING **



2017 TOYOTA SIENNA LE MINI VAN ALL WHEEL DRIVE 3.5 LITER V6 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AIR CONDITION TILT CRUISE AM FM SAT CD STEREO POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS HANDS FREE CALLING HEATED SEATS POWER SEAT REAR BACK UP CAMERA POWER SLIDING DOORS REAR HEAT @ AIR ALLOY WHEELS WINTER TIRES 1 OWNER LEASE BACK CLEAN CARFAX COMES INSPECTED FINANCING WARRANTY AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN MINI VAN EXCELLENT CONDITION





STOCK#182963



Amvic Licenced Dealer
Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.5L
L/100Km City: 13.4
L/100Km Hwy: 9.6

Mechanical Equipment
3.003 Axle Ratio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
79 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Oil Cooler
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), D4S direct injection and Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS)
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Interior Equipment
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Air Filtration
Analog Display
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim
Compass
Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Delayed Accessory Power

Exterior Equipment
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Door Handles
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Clearcoat Paint
Deep Tinted Glass
Door Auto-Latch
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Safety Equipment
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Back-Up Camera
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Child Safety Locks
Side Impact Beams

Entertainment Equipment
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated SiriusXM satellite radio, 6 Speakers, diversity antenna, advanced voice recognition, phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth, display of artist, song and album art for connected iPod (Gracenotes), 7″ display screen and SIRI Eyes-Free
Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sliding Doors
  • Power Third Passenger Door
  • Power Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Cloth Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Wheel Locks
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

