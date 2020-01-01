Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2017 TOYOTA SIENNA LE MINI VAN ALL WHEEL DRIVE 3.5 LITER V6 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AIR CONDITION TILT CRUISE AM FM SAT CD STEREO POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS HANDS FREE CALLING HEATED SEATS POWER SEAT REAR BACK UP CAMERA POWER SLIDING DOORS REAR HEAT @ AIR ALLOY WHEELS WINTER TIRES 1 OWNER LEASE BACK CLEAN CARFAX











Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.5L

L/100Km City: 13.4

L/100Km Hwy: 9.6



Mechanical Equipment

3.003 Axle Ratio

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

79 L Fuel Tank

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Engine Oil Cooler

Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), D4S direct injection and Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS)

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers



Interior Equipment

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Air Filtration

Analog Display

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim

Compass

Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Delayed Accessory Power



Exterior Equipment

Black Side Windows Trim

Body-Coloured Door Handles

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Body-Coloured Grille w/Chrome Surround

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding

Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper

Clearcoat Paint

Deep Tinted Glass

Door Auto-Latch

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster



Safety Equipment

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Back-Up Camera

Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Rear Child Safety Locks

Side Impact Beams



Entertainment Equipment

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated SiriusXM satellite radio, 6 Speakers, diversity antenna, advanced voice recognition, phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth, display of artist, song and album art for connected iPod (Gracenotes), 7″ display screen and SIRI Eyes-Free

Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna

