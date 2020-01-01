9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4
780-474-3022
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2017 TOYOTA SIENNA LE MINI VAN ALL WHEEL DRIVE 3.5 LITER V6 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AIR CONDITION TILT CRUISE AM FM SAT CD STEREO POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS HANDS FREE CALLING HEATED SEATS POWER SEAT REAR BACK UP CAMERA POWER SLIDING DOORS REAR HEAT @ AIR ALLOY WHEELS WINTER TIRES 1 OWNER LEASE BACK CLEAN CARFAX COMES INSPECTED FINANCING WARRANTY AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN MINI VAN EXCELLENT CONDITION CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022
Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.5L
L/100Km City: 13.4
L/100Km Hwy: 9.6
Mechanical Equipment
3.003 Axle Ratio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
79 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Oil Cooler
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), D4S direct injection and Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS)
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Interior Equipment
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Air Filtration
Analog Display
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim
Compass
Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Delayed Accessory Power
Exterior Equipment
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Door Handles
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Clearcoat Paint
Deep Tinted Glass
Door Auto-Latch
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Safety Equipment
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Back-Up Camera
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Child Safety Locks
Side Impact Beams
Entertainment Equipment
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated SiriusXM satellite radio, 6 Speakers, diversity antenna, advanced voice recognition, phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth, display of artist, song and album art for connected iPod (Gracenotes), 7″ display screen and SIRI Eyes-Free
Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
