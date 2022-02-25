Menu
2017 Volkswagen Golf

85,726 KM

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Edmonton

855-996-2963

2017 Volkswagen Golf

2017 Volkswagen Golf

R

2017 Volkswagen Golf

R

Porsche Centre Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

855-996-2963

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

85,726KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8441862
  Stock #: PC5505
  VIN: WVWVF7AU3HW083804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC5505
  • Mileage 85,726 KM

Vehicle Description

Golf R | 1 Owner - No Accidents | AWD | Heated Front Seats | Navigation | Fender Audio System | 19" Wheels | Reversing Camera & Parking Sensors | Adaptive Suspension | Adaptive Cruise Control | Video AvailableCall/Text Nelson, Mike or Ethan @ (587) 802-3194 for IMMEDIATE Response or your previous Porsche Centre Edmonton Sales ExecutiveAbout this Golf R:We are very pleased to offer this 2017 VW Golf R, finished in Reflex Silver exterior with black leather interior.This Golf R is a one-owner local vehcile with no accidents as reported by CarFax, and comes with a thorough inspection report available for viewing. Our Porsche Certified Technicians have inspected the vehicle to ensure the highest level of safety and quality all components are fully compliant with AMVIC Mechanical Fitness Assessment regulations.Features for this vehicle are extensive, including: heated front seats, multi-function steering wheel, navigation, Fender surround sound, 19" Wheels, and much more!Competitive Financing & Leasing options available. Ask us how we can make this Golf R yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

