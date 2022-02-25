2017 Volkswagen Golf

$36,995 + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 7 2 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8441862

8441862 Stock #: PC5505

PC5505 VIN: WVWVF7AU3HW083804

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC5505

Mileage 85,726 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Keyless Start Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Active suspension A/T Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Cross-Traffic Alert Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.