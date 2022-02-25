$36,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf
R
Location
Porsche Centre Edmonton
17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5
$36,995
- Listing ID: 8441862
- Stock #: PC5505
- VIN: WVWVF7AU3HW083804
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,726 KM
Vehicle Description
Golf R | 1 Owner - No Accidents | AWD | Heated Front Seats | Navigation | Fender Audio System | 19" Wheels | Reversing Camera & Parking Sensors | Adaptive Suspension | Adaptive Cruise Control | Video AvailableCall/Text Nelson, Mike or Ethan @ (587) 802-3194 for IMMEDIATE Response or your previous Porsche Centre Edmonton Sales ExecutiveAbout this Golf R:We are very pleased to offer this 2017 VW Golf R, finished in Reflex Silver exterior with black leather interior.This Golf R is a one-owner local vehcile with no accidents as reported by CarFax, and comes with a thorough inspection report available for viewing. Our Porsche Certified Technicians have inspected the vehicle to ensure the highest level of safety and quality all components are fully compliant with AMVIC Mechanical Fitness Assessment regulations.Features for this vehicle are extensive, including: heated front seats, multi-function steering wheel, navigation, Fender surround sound, 19" Wheels, and much more!Competitive Financing & Leasing options available. Ask us how we can make this Golf R yours today!
Vehicle Features
