<p>DONT PAY OVER ADVERTISED PRICE, NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS, NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS.</p><p> </p><p>Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs required</p><p> </p><p>Warranty Included / Financing Available</p><p> </p><p>Easy low interest rate financing available</p><p> </p><p>Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment</p><p> </p><p>Family owned and operated. </p><p> </p><p>20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer chocie award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com</p><p> </p><p>Real Google Reviews from real customers</p>

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

146,759 KM

$17,500

+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Back up camera, Heated Seats +

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Back up camera, Heated Seats +

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

146,759KM
Used
VIN 3VW2B7AJ1HM288541

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-0046
  • Mileage 146,759 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

2017 Volkswagen Jetta Back up camera, Heated Seats +
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2017 Volkswagen Jetta