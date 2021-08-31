Menu
2018 Audi A5 Sportback

39,630 KM

Details Description Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
Go Nissan North

855-996-2962

SPORTBACK/TECHNIK/QUATTRO/S-TRONIC

Location

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

39,630KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7638412
  • Stock #: PW0548
  • VIN: WAUFNCF57JA010548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,630 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD, Low kilometers, Turbocharged

This 2018 Audi A5 Sportback Technik is for sale at Go Nissan North.

Here we have the 2018 Audi A5 Sportback Technik, with power locks, windows, mirrors and seats. With all around leathr interior the 2018 Audi A5 Sportback Technik has an agressive exterior with a luxury interior. With bluetooth audio and cruise controls on the steering wheel the 2018 Audi A5 Sportback Technik allows for less distractions. With ample cargo spcae and foldable rear seats allowing for even more room. With good fuel economy this AWD 2018 Audi A5 Sportback Technik will take you where you want to be, To find out more about our 2018 Audi A5 Sportback Technik come on down to Go Nissan North today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
7-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Lane Keeping Assist
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Back to Top

