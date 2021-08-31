+ taxes & licensing
855-996-2962
14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5
855-996-2962
+ taxes & licensing
AWD, Low kilometers, Turbocharged
This 2018 Audi A5 Sportback Technik is for sale at Go Nissan North.
Here we have the 2018 Audi A5 Sportback Technik, with power locks, windows, mirrors and seats. With all around leathr interior the 2018 Audi A5 Sportback Technik has an agressive exterior with a luxury interior. With bluetooth audio and cruise controls on the steering wheel the 2018 Audi A5 Sportback Technik allows for less distractions. With ample cargo spcae and foldable rear seats allowing for even more room. With good fuel economy this AWD 2018 Audi A5 Sportback Technik will take you where you want to be, To find out more about our 2018 Audi A5 Sportback Technik come on down to Go Nissan North today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5