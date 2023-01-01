2018 Audi S4

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 5 , 8 2 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10136979

10136979 Stock #: PW5247

PW5247 VIN: WAUC4AF42JA065247

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 145,821 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Side Airbags Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel HEAD-UP DISPLAY Heated rear seats Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Leather Seating Surfaces Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Brake Assist Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Heads-Up Display Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER Active suspension Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Red brake calipers Headlights-Auto-Leveling Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Led Headlights Hands-Free Liftgate Seat-Massage Without Front License Plate Holder Carbon Atlas Inlays Advanced Driver Assistance Package Generic Sun/Moonroof S Adaptive Damping Suspension Dynamic Steering Rear Collision Mitigation BRILLIANT BLACK Carbon Fibre Spoiler MAGMA RED GLACIER WHITE METALLIC Requires Subscription Carbon Fibre Mirror Covers MYTHOS BLACK METALLIC IBIS WHITE MANHATTAN GRAY METALLIC NAVARRA BLUE METALLIC FLORETT SILVER METALLIC Minor Changes DAYTONA GRAY PEARL quattro w/Rear Sport Differential TANGO RED METALLIC Front collision mitigation Cruise Control Steering Assist Aerial View Display System Front Collision Warning MISANO RED PEARL REAR DOOR RETRACTABLE SUN SHADES

