Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi S4

145,821 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

855-996-3031

Contact Seller
2018 Audi S4

2018 Audi S4

Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi S4

Sedan

Location

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

855-996-3031

  1. 10136979
  2. 10136979
  3. 10136979
  4. 10136979
  5. 10136979
  6. 10136979
  7. 10136979
  8. 10136979
  9. 10136979
  10. 10136979
  11. 10136979
  12. 10136979
  13. 10136979
  14. 10136979
  15. 10136979
  16. 10136979
  17. 10136979
  18. 10136979
  19. 10136979
  20. 10136979
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
145,821KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10136979
  • Stock #: PW5247
  • VIN: WAUC4AF42JA065247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,821 KM

Vehicle Description

STK# PW5247The 2018 Audi S4 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro AWD is a high-performance luxury sedan with impressive features.Under the hood, the Audi S4 boasts a powerful 3.0-liter TFSI Twin-Scroll Turbocharged DOHC V6 engine, featuring the innovative Audi valvelift system. This advanced engine technology optimizes performance and efficiency by adjusting valve lift based on driving conditions.The vehicle's engine also incorporates an Auto Stop-Start feature, which automatically shuts off the engine when the vehicle comes to a stop, such as at traffic lights, and restarts it seamlessly when the accelerator pedal is pressed. This feature helps to conserve fuel and reduce emissions, contributing to a more environmentally friendly driving experience.The Audi S4 comes equipped with full-time All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for exceptional traction and stability on various road surfaces and weather conditions. With a 2.85 axle ratio, the power is efficiently distributed to all four wheels, providing quick acceleration and responsive handling.To further enhance the driving dynamics, the Audi S4 features a sport-tuned suspension that has been specifically calibrated to deliver excellent agility and precise handling. The suspension system, combined with gas-pressurized shock absorbers and front and rear anti-roll bars, ensures a smooth and controlled ride even during spirited driving.The S4 is equipped with electric power-assist speed-sensing steering, which provides a responsive and precise steering feel, allowing the driver to confidently maneuver the vehicle. This system adjusts the level of assistance based on driving conditions, resulting in effortless steering at low speeds and a more firm and direct response at higher speeds.In terms of aesthetics, the Audi S4 showcases a stylish design with 18-inch 5-double-spoke-star design wheels, featuring a sleek and modern look. The body-colored front and rear bumpers, along with rocker panel extensions, contribute to the vehicle's sporty appearance. The aluminum side windows trim and chrome surround grille add a touch of elegance, while the LED brakelights and front and rear fog lamps ensure excellent visibility and safety on the road.Inside the cabin, you'll find a well-crafted interior with attention to detail. The driver and front passenger enjoy 12-way power seats with manual cushion extension, allowing for personalized comfort and support. The rear seat features a 40-20-40 folding bench design, providing versatility and the option to expand the cargo space when needed.The interior is further enhanced with premium materials, including a leather steering wheel and leather/aluminum gear shifter, adding a luxurious touch. The illuminated front cupholder, ambient lighting, and interior trim with aluminum accents create a sophisticated and refined atmosphere.Convenience features abound in the Audi S4. The vehicle is equipped with a HomeLink garage door transmitter, allowing you to control compatible garage doors and home security systems from the convenience of your car. The three-zone climate control system enables individual temperature settings for the driver, front passenger, and rear passengers, ensuring optimal comfort for everyone on board.Technology-wise, the Audi S4 offers Audi connect CARE Tracker System, providing vehicle tracking and remote services for added convenience and peace of mind. The driver information center keeps you informed about important vehicle data, while the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster provides a customizable and intuitive display.The Audi S4 also prioritizes safety with advanced features such as Audi pre sense® basic and Audi pre sense® city, which can help detect and mitigate potential collision risks. Additional safety features include Electronic Stability Control, Anti-lock Braking System, and Tire Pressure Monitoring System.In summary, the 2018 Audi S4 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro AWD combines powerful performance, luxurious comfort, and advanced technology to deliver an exhilarating driving experience. With its sporty design, refined interior, and array of features, this sedan exemplifies Audi's commitment to engineering excellence and driving pleasure.At Southtown Chrysler also known as Go Dodge, were happy to help! We've proudly served Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more for the past 23 years as an AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Our location allows all our guests to have the best test drive experiences with easy access to highways, city driving, rural areas and shopping centers, all at one intersection.This vehicle has been registered in the province ofBritish ColumbiainCanadawithNormalbranding.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Side Airbags
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Heated rear seats
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Leather Seating Surfaces
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Assist

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Red brake calipers
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Without Front License Plate Holder
Carbon Atlas Inlays
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
Generic Sun/Moonroof
S Adaptive Damping Suspension
Dynamic Steering
Rear Collision Mitigation
BRILLIANT BLACK
Carbon Fibre Spoiler
MAGMA RED
GLACIER WHITE METALLIC
Requires Subscription
Carbon Fibre Mirror Covers
MYTHOS BLACK METALLIC
IBIS WHITE
MANHATTAN GRAY METALLIC
NAVARRA BLUE METALLIC
FLORETT SILVER METALLIC
Minor Changes
DAYTONA GRAY PEARL
quattro w/Rear Sport Differential
TANGO RED METALLIC
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
MISANO RED PEARL
REAR DOOR RETRACTABLE SUN SHADES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 136,793 KM
$26,711 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic HAT...
 106,074 KM
$25,997 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500
99,151 KM
$47,998 + tax & lic

Email Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3031

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory