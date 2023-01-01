$CALL+ tax & licensing
855-996-3031
2018 Audi S4
Sedan
Location
Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler
4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7
- Listing ID: 10136979
- Stock #: PW5247
- VIN: WAUC4AF42JA065247
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,821 KM
Vehicle Description
STK# PW5247The 2018 Audi S4 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro AWD is a high-performance luxury sedan with impressive features.Under the hood, the Audi S4 boasts a powerful 3.0-liter TFSI Twin-Scroll Turbocharged DOHC V6 engine, featuring the innovative Audi valvelift system. This advanced engine technology optimizes performance and efficiency by adjusting valve lift based on driving conditions.The vehicle's engine also incorporates an Auto Stop-Start feature, which automatically shuts off the engine when the vehicle comes to a stop, such as at traffic lights, and restarts it seamlessly when the accelerator pedal is pressed. This feature helps to conserve fuel and reduce emissions, contributing to a more environmentally friendly driving experience.The Audi S4 comes equipped with full-time All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for exceptional traction and stability on various road surfaces and weather conditions. With a 2.85 axle ratio, the power is efficiently distributed to all four wheels, providing quick acceleration and responsive handling.To further enhance the driving dynamics, the Audi S4 features a sport-tuned suspension that has been specifically calibrated to deliver excellent agility and precise handling. The suspension system, combined with gas-pressurized shock absorbers and front and rear anti-roll bars, ensures a smooth and controlled ride even during spirited driving.The S4 is equipped with electric power-assist speed-sensing steering, which provides a responsive and precise steering feel, allowing the driver to confidently maneuver the vehicle. This system adjusts the level of assistance based on driving conditions, resulting in effortless steering at low speeds and a more firm and direct response at higher speeds.In terms of aesthetics, the Audi S4 showcases a stylish design with 18-inch 5-double-spoke-star design wheels, featuring a sleek and modern look. The body-colored front and rear bumpers, along with rocker panel extensions, contribute to the vehicle's sporty appearance. The aluminum side windows trim and chrome surround grille add a touch of elegance, while the LED brakelights and front and rear fog lamps ensure excellent visibility and safety on the road.Inside the cabin, you'll find a well-crafted interior with attention to detail. The driver and front passenger enjoy 12-way power seats with manual cushion extension, allowing for personalized comfort and support. The rear seat features a 40-20-40 folding bench design, providing versatility and the option to expand the cargo space when needed.The interior is further enhanced with premium materials, including a leather steering wheel and leather/aluminum gear shifter, adding a luxurious touch. The illuminated front cupholder, ambient lighting, and interior trim with aluminum accents create a sophisticated and refined atmosphere.Convenience features abound in the Audi S4. The vehicle is equipped with a HomeLink garage door transmitter, allowing you to control compatible garage doors and home security systems from the convenience of your car. The three-zone climate control system enables individual temperature settings for the driver, front passenger, and rear passengers, ensuring optimal comfort for everyone on board.Technology-wise, the Audi S4 offers Audi connect CARE Tracker System, providing vehicle tracking and remote services for added convenience and peace of mind. The driver information center keeps you informed about important vehicle data, while the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster provides a customizable and intuitive display.The Audi S4 also prioritizes safety with advanced features such as Audi pre sense® basic and Audi pre sense® city, which can help detect and mitigate potential collision risks. Additional safety features include Electronic Stability Control, Anti-lock Braking System, and Tire Pressure Monitoring System.In summary, the 2018 Audi S4 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro AWD combines powerful performance, luxurious comfort, and advanced technology to deliver an exhilarating driving experience. With its sporty design, refined interior, and array of features, this sedan exemplifies Audi's commitment to engineering excellence and driving pleasure.At Southtown Chrysler also known as Go Dodge, were happy to help! We've proudly served Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more for the past 23 years as an AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Our location allows all our guests to have the best test drive experiences with easy access to highways, city driving, rural areas and shopping centers, all at one intersection.This vehicle has been registered in the province ofBritish ColumbiainCanadawithNormalbranding.
