Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW 3 Series

42,814 KM

Details Description Features

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Norden Volkswagen

855-996-2963

Contact Seller
2018 BMW 3 Series

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive AWD - LOADED

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive AWD - LOADED

Location

Norden Volkswagen

14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2963

  1. 5926731
  2. 5926731
  3. 5926731
  4. 5926731
  5. 5926731
  6. 5926731
  7. 5926731
  8. 5926731
  9. 5926731
  10. 5926731
  11. 5926731
  12. 5926731
  13. 5926731
  14. 5926731
  15. 5926731
  16. 5926731
  17. 5926731
  18. 5926731
  19. 5926731
  20. 5926731
  21. 5926731
  22. 5926731
  23. 5926731
  24. 5926731
  25. 5926731
  26. 5926731
  27. 5926731
  28. 5926731
  29. 5926731
  30. 5926731
  31. 5926731
  32. 5926731
  33. 5926731
  34. 5926731
  35. 5926731
  36. 5926731
  37. 5926731
Contact Seller

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

42,814KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5926731
  • Stock #: 20TI2106A
  • VIN: WBA8D9C56JA013511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,814 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.

At Norden Volkswagen, we’re happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!

An AMVIC Licensed Dealership

Interested? Need more information? Contact our Internet sales team at info@nordenvw.ca, call us at 780-484-3000, or come on in! Norden Volkswagen is located at 14703 137 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB, right on the corner of 137 Ave and St. Albert Trail… you can’t miss us! We are proud to serve Edmonton and the rest of Alberta for 60 years and counting!

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Norden Volkswagen reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

 *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
HD Radio
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
WiFi Hotspot
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Norden Volkswagen

2019 Jeep Cherokee T...
 31,972 KM
$30,900 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Atla...
 68,364 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Rogue SV...
 151,275 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic

Email Norden Volkswagen

Norden Volkswagen

Norden Volkswagen

14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory