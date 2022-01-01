2018 BMW X5

$41,900 + taxes & licensing 1 3 3 , 3 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8078866

8078866 Stock #: PK90202

PK90202 VIN: 5UXKS4C54J0Z90202

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 133,350 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/STEPTRONIC Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Rear Seat Audio Controls HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Running Boards/Side Steps Suspension Air Suspension Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Straight 6 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Heads-Up Display Entertainment System Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Night Vision Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Diesel Fuel Active suspension Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling 8-Speed A/T Led Headlights Hands-Free Liftgate Automatic Parking Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring Aerial View Display System WHEELS: 19" STAR-SPOKE LT ALLOY (STYLE 449)

