<p>The <strong>2018 CANAM Outlander 1000R XMR</strong> is a high-powered ATV built for extreme off-road adventures, especially in muddy and rugged terrains. Featuring a robust 1000cc Rotax V-twin engine, this machine delivers exceptional torque and acceleration, providing all the power needed to tackle deep mud, rough trails, and challenging conditions. The XMR model is designed specifically for mudding, with features like a snorkeled air intake, relocated radiator, and aggressive mud tires for optimal performance in wet environments. Its durable chassis, advanced suspension system, and precise handling make the Outlander 1000R XMR both a powerful and reliable ATV for extreme riders.</p><p>We offer flexible financing options to make owning the <strong>2018 CANAM Outlander 1000R XMR</strong> easy and affordable. Plus, enjoy <strong>free delivery Canada-wide</strong>, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether youre navigating muddy trails, exploring off-road landscapes, or simply enjoying the power of this incredible machine, the <strong>2018 CANAM Outlander 1000R XMR</strong> is built to deliver unmatched performance, durability, and thrill.</p>

2018 CAN AM Other

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 CAN AM Other

OUTLANDER 1000 XMR

2018 CAN AM Other

OUTLANDER 1000 XMR

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 1726703360
  2. 1726703362
  3. 1726703364
  4. 1726703365
  5. 1726703368
  6. 1726703373
  7. 1726703374
  8. 1726703376
  9. 1726703378
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Western Drives

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Western Drives

780-474-6259

2018 CAN AM Other