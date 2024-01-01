$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 CAN AM Other
OUTLANDER 1000 XMR
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Yellow
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2018 CANAM Outlander 1000R XMR is a high-powered ATV built for extreme off-road adventures, especially in muddy and rugged terrains. Featuring a robust 1000cc Rotax V-twin engine, this machine delivers exceptional torque and acceleration, providing all the power needed to tackle deep mud, rough trails, and challenging conditions. The XMR model is designed specifically for mudding, with features like a snorkeled air intake, relocated radiator, and aggressive mud tires for optimal performance in wet environments. Its durable chassis, advanced suspension system, and precise handling make the Outlander 1000R XMR both a powerful and reliable ATV for extreme riders.
We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2018 CANAM Outlander 1000R XMR easy and affordable. Plus, enjoy free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you're navigating muddy trails, exploring off-road landscapes, or simply enjoying the power of this incredible machine, the 2018 CANAM Outlander 1000R XMR is built to deliver unmatched performance, durability, and thrill.
Western Drives
780-474-6259
780-474-6259