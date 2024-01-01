Menu
<p>The <strong>2018 CANAM Outlander 850 XMR</strong> is a powerful and rugged ATV, designed for extreme off-road performance. Equipped with an 850cc Rotax engine, it delivers exceptional power and torque, making it ideal for tackling deep mud, steep climbs, and rough terrain. This particular model comes in a <strong>rare red color</strong>, adding a unique and stylish flair to its aggressive design. Additionally, it is equipped with a heavy-duty <strong>winch</strong>, providing extra utility for recovery and towing in challenging situations.</p><p>We offer <strong>flexible financing options</strong> to make owning the <strong>2018 CANAM Outlander 850 XMR</strong> easy and affordable. Plus, enjoy <strong>free delivery Canada-wide</strong>, ensuring a convenient and seamless purchasing experience. Whether youre mudding, trail riding, or working, this ATV is built to handle it all with unmatched power and reliability. Don’t miss the chance to own this rare and eye-catching machine!</p>

2018 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$86 B/W

Location

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 1728520099
  2. 1728520100
  3. 1728520102
  4. 1728520103
  5. 1728520104
  6. 1728520105
  7. 1728520108
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2018 CANAM Outlander 850 XMR is a powerful and rugged ATV, designed for extreme off-road performance. Equipped with an 850cc Rotax engine, it delivers exceptional power and torque, making it ideal for tackling deep mud, steep climbs, and rough terrain. This particular model comes in a rare red color, adding a unique and stylish flair to its aggressive design. Additionally, it is equipped with a heavy-duty winch, providing extra utility for recovery and towing in challenging situations.

We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2018 CANAM Outlander 850 XMR easy and affordable. Plus, enjoy free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a convenient and seamless purchasing experience. Whether you're mudding, trail riding, or working, this ATV is built to handle it all with unmatched power and reliability. Don’t miss the chance to own this rare and eye-catching machine!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

