The 2018 Can-Am Outlander 850 X MR is built to dominate deep mud and extreme terrain with powerful performance, rugged protection, and mud-specific features. Powered by a 78 HP Rotax 854cc V-Twin engine, this beast delivers class-leading torque and relentless power to push through the muck and climb through the roughest trails.

Purpose-built for mud riders, the X MR edition features a factory-installed snorkel system, relocated radiator, and a CVT optimized for low-end response—keeping the machine cool and responsive in the stickiest conditions. With a Visco-Lok QE front differential and selectable 2WD/4WD, it's ready to find grip even when the trail disappears under water.

With 30" Gorilla Axle Silverback tires on 14" cast-aluminum wheels, arched A-arms, and 13 inches of ground clearance, the Outlander 850 X MR rides high above ruts and roots while maintaining a wide, stable footprint. Its Torsional Trailing Arm Independent (TTI) rear suspension offers 9.3" of travel for a controlled, confident ride in unpredictable terrain.

This 1-seater also comes equipped with a digital gauge, mud-ready footwells, handguards, and aggressive X MR trim. Inside, you'll find durable controls and rugged protection designed to handle the most demanding rides—through water, mud, and everything in between.

Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada. The 2018 Outlander 850 X MR—built for the deep end, ready when the trail gets wild.

2018 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
2018 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR

12668196

2018 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR

Location

7 Nations Power Sports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-781-1511

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2018 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR