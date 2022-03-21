$10,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
780-453-3325
2018 CF Moto 800 EPS 4X4
2018 CF Moto 800 EPS 4X4
CF 800-2
Location
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4
780-453-3325
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
478KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8924554
- Stock #: 22-0120
- VIN: LCELVYZ3XJ6000600
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 478 KM
Vehicle Description
Almost new, looks and runs great. Why buy, new save Thousands with a barely used ATV
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4