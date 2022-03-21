Menu
2018 CF Moto 800 EPS 4X4

478 KM

Details Description

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

CF 800-2

Location

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

478KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8924554
  • Stock #: 22-0120
  • VIN: LCELVYZ3XJ6000600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 478 KM

Vehicle Description

Almost new, looks and runs great.  Why buy, new save Thousands with a barely used ATV

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

