2018 CFMOTO CFORCE 500

568 KM

Details

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2018 CFMOTO CFORCE 500

2018 CFMOTO CFORCE 500

UFORCE 500 4X4, Power Winch

2018 CFMOTO CFORCE 500

UFORCE 500 4X4, Power Winch

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

568KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9391432
  Stock #: 22-0160
  VIN: LCELDTZ57J6000917

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 2
  • Stock # 22-0160
  • Mileage 568 KM

Vehicle Description

NO FEES,

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle,

 

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta,

 

Warranty Included,

 

Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay etching, sales, or program fees.

 

Easy low interest rate financing available.

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment.

 

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. 20 Years BBB A plus, . Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

Vehicle Features

Balance of Factory Warranty

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

