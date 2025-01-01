Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. We have no fees, just AD price plus tax. Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs. Warranty Available. Easy low interest rate financing available. Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Family owned and operated. 20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. Real Google Reviews from real customers</p><p> </p>

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

34,108 KM

Details Description Features

$29,500

+ GST
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT Convertible, BU Cam, Remote Start, Bose Sound

Watch This Vehicle
12956027

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT Convertible, BU Cam, Remote Start, Bose Sound

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1757537938
  2. 1757537938
  3. 1757537938
  4. 1757537939
  5. 1757537938
  6. 1757537938
  7. 1757537938
  8. 1757537938
  9. 1757537939
  10. 1757537939
  11. 1757537939
  12. 1757537938
  13. 1757537939
  14. 1757537939
  15. 1757537939
  16. 1757537938
  17. 1757537937
  18. 1757537937
  19. 1757537939
  20. 1757537939
  21. 1757537939
  22. 1757537939
  23. 1757537937
  24. 1757537937
  25. 1757537937
  26. 1757537937
  27. 1757537937
  28. 1757537938
  29. 1757537938
  30. 1757537939
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$29,500

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
34,108KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1FB3DXXJ0157901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 25-0114
  • Mileage 34,108 KM

Vehicle Description

WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. We have no fees, just AD price plus tax. Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs. Warranty Available. Easy low interest rate financing available. Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Family owned and operated. 20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. Real Google Reviews from real customers

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L, Leather, Remote Start, Bu Cam 7 Pass for sale in Edmonton, AB
2021 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L, Leather, Remote Start, Bu Cam 7 Pass 108,888 KM $29,500 + GST
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited,AWD, Pano, Nav, Lthr, BU Cam, Htd Seats & for sale in Edmonton, AB
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited,AWD, Pano, Nav, Lthr, BU Cam, Htd Seats & 159,508 KM $16,750 + GST
Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus, Leather, Remote Start, Htd Seats, Bu Ca for sale in Edmonton, AB
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus, Leather, Remote Start, Htd Seats, Bu Ca 168,988 KM $20,500 + GST

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,500

+ GST>

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2018 Chevrolet Camaro