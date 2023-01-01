Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

35,378 KM

Details Description Features

$25,500

+ tax & licensing
$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT, Sunroof, Htd Seats, BU Cam, Remote, Bose Sound

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT, Sunroof, Htd Seats, BU Cam, Remote, Bose Sound

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

35,378KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10277115
  • Stock #: 23-0174
  • VIN: 3G1BE6SM0JS587140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-0174
  • Mileage 35,378 KM

Vehicle Description

NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS, NO PACKAGES, NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED, SAVE THOUSANDS SHOPPING WITH US.

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle.  

 

Warranty Included 

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Family owned and operated for 30 years

 

20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. 14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

