2018 Chevrolet Cruze...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $25,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 5 , 3 7 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10277115

10277115 Stock #: 23-0174

23-0174 VIN: 3G1BE6SM0JS587140

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23-0174

Mileage 35,378 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Proximity Key Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.