2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Elmwood Car Sales Ltd.

13323 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5A 1C3

780-478-3231

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,095KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4413504
  • Stock #: O148
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM3J7145784
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has less than 35,000 kilometers! Top features include a split folding rear seat, heated seats, power windows, and much more. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

