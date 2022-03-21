Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

108,923 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Wholesale Motors

780-474-3022

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1.4L LT w/1SD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1.4L LT w/1SD

Location

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

780-474-3022

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

108,923KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8931643
  • Stock #: 194829
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM2J7194829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,923 KM

Vehicle Description

**CARS TRUCKS SUV 4X4 VAN AWD EDMONTON FINANCING AVAILABLE EASY FINANCING **

 

2018 CHEVROLET CRUZE LT  4 DOOR 1.4 LITER TURBO 4 CYLINDER 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AIR CONDTION TILT CRUISE POWER SUNROOF POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER TRUNK AM FM SAT STEREO BACK UP CAMERA HANDS FREE CALLING HEATED SEATS ON STAR REMOTE START ALLOY WHEELS FACTORY GM POWER TRAIN WARRANTY TILL 160 KMS SERVICED WELL COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY FINANCING AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN CAR CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022

VIN: 1G1BE5SM2J7194829

BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT AUTO LOAN

CALL ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS DRIVE TODAY EASY FINANCING

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

BBB ACCREDITED BUSINESS MEMBER BBB A+ RATING!

NO HIDDEN FEES….

APPLY HERE (COPY AND PASTE TO YOUR BROWSER)

Amvic Licenced Dealer

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 1.4L
L/100Km City: 8.0
L/100Km Hwy: 5.9

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alberta Wholesale Motors

2020 Nissan Rogue AW...
 141,128 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 149,256 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape 4WD...
 136,436 KM
$21,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Alberta Wholesale Motors

Alberta Wholesale Motors

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-3022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory