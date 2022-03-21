$21,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 1.4L LT w/1SD
Location
Alberta Wholesale Motors
9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
- Listing ID: 8931643
- Stock #: 194829
- VIN: 1G1BE5SM2J7194829
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,923 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 CHEVROLET CRUZE LT 4 DOOR 1.4 LITER TURBO 4 CYLINDER 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AIR CONDTION TILT CRUISE POWER SUNROOF POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER TRUNK AM FM SAT STEREO BACK UP CAMERA HANDS FREE CALLING HEATED SEATS ON STAR REMOTE START ALLOY WHEELS FACTORY GM POWER TRAIN WARRANTY TILL 160 KMS SERVICED WELL COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY
VIN: 1G1BE5SM2J7194829
Amvic Licenced Dealer
Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 1.4L
L/100Km City: 8.0
L/100Km Hwy: 5.9
Vehicle Features
