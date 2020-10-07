2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Front Wheel Drive 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Wheel Locks Entertainment System Turbocharged Telematics Keyless Start A/T Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Driver Restriction Features

